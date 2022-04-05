It was a sound more felt in the bones than heard. The power of 70 voices in synchronicity behind cloth face masks, almost humming, chanting the Lord’s Prayer in unison on Easter Sunday at Asbury United Methodist Church in Janesville. For the first time in 55 weeks—more than a solid year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic—the small church on the city’s south side met in the stone and wood sanctuary for a regular, inside, in-person service.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Trek Bicycle Corp. of Waterloo has donated 30 bikes to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to be used for potential courses and activities. The 24-speed Trek 7500 Hybrids are valued at a total $22,000-plus. Virginia Hicks, chair of the Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Coaching Department, initially made a proposal to Trek, which embraced the idea. “Trek sees this as a relationship rather than a donation,” said Trek representative Gary Ellerman. Graber Products, Inc. of Madison also donated 30 bike racks and locks.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Dirk Seibold, Whitewater High School boys’ and girls’ track coach, got an early blessing this season when a total of 70 individuals turned up for practice. The numbers, 40 for the boys’ program and 30 for the girls’, is one of the largest turnouts Whitewater has enjoyed in a number of years. Now it’s a matter of developing the numbers into two competitive outfits, which may not be that difficult to do.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Alex Zirath of Whitewater Oil and Wright of Buckhorn Tavern finished in a tie for first place Thursday night in the list of leading keglers in the De Luxe league bowling at the M & M alleys. Both pin-topplers registered counts of 579 in deadlocking for the head position. Zirath pounded out singletons of 199, 203 and 177, while Wright posted 171, 182 and then closed out the evening with a torrid 226 game.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Michael Quinn, aged 96, was the oldest voter at the election Tuesday. Mr. Quinn is in fair health and is anxiously waiting for warm weather to come so he can get down town more often.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The Lake Mills Union has just entered upon the third year of its existence under favorable auspices. The editor has given much attention to local affairs, and by so doing has made his paper a pleasant visitor to its subscribers. It deserves well of the people of Jefferson county, and has our good wishes for its continued prosperity. — By the Milwaukee Sentinel.
