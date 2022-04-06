The Jefferson Optimist Club sponsored a COVID-19 safe, drive-through “egg hunt” Saturday at the Jefferson VFW Recreation Center, preparing some 200 bags of candy and prizes. The Easter Bunny, portrayed by Landyn Alvarado, handed out the decorative bags of candy and prizes to children in passing vehicles.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Lake Mills Relay for Life will host Casino Night on April 20, at the Pine Knoll Supper Club. The fundraiser will feature live music by Van Eske’s of Watertown, blackjack, shutbox and a putting challenge. The $10 admission includes $500 in fun money to be used for games and raffles. A cash auction will also be held. Area businesses and individuals have donated many items for this event. All proceeds from Casino Night are used to fund the programs of the American Cancer Society including research, education, prevention, patients services and advocacy.
40 Years Ago, 1982
It’s not nice to fool Jefferson County residents, but that is what Mother Nature did by dumping 7.5 inches of snow on the area Monday. That pushed the season’s snowfall total to 46 inches, and made tough going for motorists who already had removed the snow tires from their cars. One downtown Fort Atkinson businesswoman apparently not quite ready for spring snow was Barbara Butala, who used a windshield scraper to dig herself out of the back door of The Body Image Figure Salon.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Coach Al Hanke plans to enter a team of 24 trackmen from Fort Atkinson high school in the 15th annual Madison West Relays, which will be held Saturday, Apr. 12, at the University of Wisconsin field house. The Cardinal thinclads, who are working out daily under the direction of Hanke and Assistant Coach Tom Wade, still are vying for positions on the team which will compete in the West Relays. Hanke said Friday he will name the 24 boys for the Relays this Tuesday.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Boys and girls, both big and little, should be a little more careful the way they fly over the sidewalks on their roller skates. Several pedestrians have been bumped into and knocked down.
150 Years Ago, 1872
A flock of wild geese passed over this village Sunday morning last. They must have felt greatly disgusted with the wintry appearance of their old haunts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.