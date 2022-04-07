1 Year Ago, 2021
Despite competing against some Division 1 schools as part of a one-size-fits-all format, Jefferson/Cambridge swimmers managed to make a splash at the 2020 WIAA girls alternate fall state meet on Tuesday at Waukesha South High School. The EagleJays earned medals in four events and placed ninth out of 29 scoring teams with 102 points.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Fort Atkinson Municipal Building gym was the place to be on Sunday morning, as a record 1,450 persons stopped in for the 32nd annual Lumberjack Breakfast served by the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club. The menu featured all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs with cheese, Jones Dairy Farm sausages, applesauce and beverages, and the continuous line of breakfasters took advantage of it. Proceeds from the breakfast go toward Rotary endeavors, including scholarships, community projects and the Top 20 senior and freshman salutes.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Fort Atkinson was showing democracy in action at the municipal building auditorium when 1,494 persons cast ballots in Tuesday’s spring election. The city’s voter turnout was only 29 percent, one of the poorest in modern times. Under the Jefferson County reapportionment, Fort Atkinson has been reshaped from six to 14 wards. As a result, the municipal building floor was crowded with 13 election booths (for voting purposes, Wards 1 and 2 are combined). The day’s biggest guessing game for electors was not for whom to vote but what ward in which to cast their ballots.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Bill Luther, senior student at the Fort Atkinson high school, received an A rating in the Whitewater district forensic contest held here Saturday, for his original oratory entitled “Our Morality Mortality.” Bill will now enter the state forensic contest at Madison on Apr. 19, along with other A winners in the district contests. A total of 300 students, representing about 60 schools, took part in Saturday’s contest.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Water in Rock river is still too high for good fishing and local fishermen who daily try their luck with the rod and reel usually return home empty handed.
150 Years Ago, 1872
We are in receipt of a letter from Mr. William Summerfield, assistant manager of “Barnum’s Great Show,” informing us that the mammoth concern will visit Watertown in its travels throughout the West, the coming season. Barnum’s show is now doubled in extent, and a thousand men and horses would be required to draw it from town to town, so it is the intention of its proprietor to travel entirely by rail. 60 freight cars and five passenger coaches will be required for this purpose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.