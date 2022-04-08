The public will have an opportunity to explore treasures Friday, April 23, and Saturday Aug. 24, at a Rummage-a-Rama in the Village of Johnson Creek and surrounding countryside. Sales are set from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some sales will be held beginning Thursday and others continuing Sunday.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Fireside Dinner Theatre is looking for two energetic, motivated little girls age 5-9, no taller than 4 feet to share the role of Gretl in their production of The Sound of Music. All other children’s roles have been cast. The show begins rehearsals on July 1 and runs from July 18 — September 29, 2002. Auditions will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 5:00 p.m. All auditioners should prepare a short song and should bring their own music. An accompanist will be provided.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Humane Society of Jefferson County has reminded area residents that a training session will be held at the city hall here from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 19, for persons who now own a puppy or are interested in obtaining one. Executive Director Chuck Butts, who noted that persons need not bring their animals to the session, said a few basic training techniques will be shown to the puppy owners. Interested persons should call the animal shelter.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Mac Stewart and Joe Walsh are officers in the newly formed Fort Atkinson Archery club which holds regular shoots every Tuesday evening at the municipal building auditorium. Stewart is president and Wash secretary-treasurer of the organization. The club has a membership of 18. Tonight’s meeting is scheduled for 7 o’clock. Officers extend an invitation to all archers who have bows.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Organdie will again be the most approved material for summer frocks and blouses. This fabric should be particularly well received by the woman who does her own sewing because it is easy to make up, and looks well made even in the simplest fashion.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Mr. S. Hodges, of this town, one of our most respected citizens, intends to emigrate soon for Kansas. We hope, when he gets settled, he will let his old friends and neighbors hear from him through the columns of the Union.
