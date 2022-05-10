It was seize or shrink for Fort Atkinson Saturday night. The Blackhawks came up big with their first-ever state tournament berth on the line, winning a WIAA Division 2 boys soccer sectional final 3-1 over Waupun Saturday night in Lomira. “The boys knew that they had a chance to make soccer history in Fort Atkinson, they didn’t shrink away from the moment,” Fort Atkinson head coach Kent Lovejoy said. “They really did a nice job.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
Three sisters from Johnson Creek went to the styling salon the other day, which would not have been news except they each donated 10 inches of their hair to a worthwhile charity. Jordyn, Sydney and Taylor Algier, ages 4, 6 and 8, respectively, gave their hair to Locks of Love, a nationwide non-profit organization that provides hair pieces to financially disadvantaged children suffering from long-term hair loss. The Algiers’ Locks of Love donations mark the first time they’ve ever had their hair cut in their lives. The cuts were given at Robin’s Nest III Styling Salon in Watertown.
40 Years Ago, 1982
At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Fort Atkinson Barbershop Chorus will hold an open house in Jefferson for persons interested in barbershop chorus music. The event, to be held at the Town Pump, is planned to acquaint Jefferson area singers with the old-fashioned fun of barbershopping, said Howard Moon, president of the Fort Atkinson chapter. All interested persons are invited to drop by.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Chilly temperatures will keep Fort Atkinson residents wrapped in sweaters and jackets at least a few more days, according to the weather forecast. The mercury tumbled down to 40 during the night and was a frigid 42 at 7 o’clock this morning. Similar low readings are expected to prevail tonight and Saturday with a chance of warmer weather Sunday.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Hiking is becoming quite a fad among the young ladies of the city. Several parties have hiked to Jefferson, but the Misses Gertie Lang, Hazel Wisch, Dorothea Klement and Gladiola Will who walked to Whitewater and back, a distance of over eighteen miles, Sunday afternoon, hold the long-distance record so far.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Over 175 different styles of wall paper at Straw & Murphy’s Watertown of all grades and prices, from 10 cents to $2.00 per roll. None can fail to be suited there.
