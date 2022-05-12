1 Year Ago, 2021
Family swimming passes to the Fort Atkinson Aquatic Center are discounted $10 through Wednesday, May 15, and are available online or at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department office. The Fort Aquatic Center is set to open Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, for its sneak-peak weekend. The aquatic center offers a 175-foot-long waterslide, three smaller waterslides for young children, lap and diving pools and a beach-like children’s pool.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Fort Atkinson’s sixth annual Community Safety Awareness Day was held Saturday at Fort Atkinson Middle School. The event included a bicycle safety rodeo, along with displays and activities by several organizations targeting family safety. Also, Ryan Ambulance Service and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department displayed equipment and discussed safety questions with the youngsters and parents participating in the day’s events.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Victorian structure on Lake Mills’ Mulberry Street — known as the Enoch J. Fargo House — is up for sale. The structure was one of four homes owned by the Fargos, who had been involved in the Wells-Fargo Stagecoach line in the old West before coming to the Wisconsin Territory in the 1840s. The house was built by William Riley Harvey 101 years ago and purchased by the Fargos in 1893. Enoch J. Fargo remodeled it three years later, adding the third floor, complete with a ballroom, additions to the north and south sides, towers, porches and the wrought-iron fence surrounding the stately residence.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Members of the 72-piece high school band, under the direction of Merle Wegener, will be competing in the band and choir festival at Whitewater Saturday, along with three other local groups. The Mixed chorus will appear at the City High school auditorium at 9 p.m. The Junior High school chorus will compete at 8 a.m. in the Congregational church gym. The Junior High School Girls’ Glee club will appear at the Congregational church gym at 8:45 a.m. The band will appear at 9:40 a.m. in the Whitewater State college auditorium.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Fort Atkinson Legion baseball players turned loose their heavy artillery Sunday afternoon at the city park. They smacked the old apple hither and yon over the greensward for a total of 22 hits and aided by poor fielding on the part of the opponents, easily defeated the local Odd Fellows’ aggregation 19 to 9.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Our readers will notice something to their advantage in this edition. Fort Atkinson is peculiarly fortunate in having a live, straight-forward class of business men, who do not “hide their light under a bushel.” Our advice is, get acquainted with them.
