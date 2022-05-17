1 Year Ago, 2021
Kalin Ahmad from Fort Atkinson High School has won distinction as a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship. All finalists will be considered for the National Merit Scholarship awards to be offered in 2021. These academically talented high school seniors had an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million, which will be offered this spring. In the fall, Ahmad plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and he has been awarded a $3,000 National Merit Scholarship from the university.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Seven area residences will be opened up to the public this Saturday when the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce presents its second annual Parade of Homes. The one-day event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is sponsored by United Building Centers in Fort Atkinson. Cost is $5 per person, with tickets and maps available in advance at the chamber office and on Saturday at each participating home. This year’s attendees are responsible for their own transportation, and, thus, may visit any or all of the houses in any order on their own schedule.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Like the postman, neither rain nor cold nor sleet keeps Fort Atkinson’s “walking club” from making its daily appointed rounds. For the past several years, several women have met along Highway 106, east of Fort Atkinson, for their early morning walk. They’ve been spied out walking during the winter’s worst blizzards and April’s showers, as well as on sunny summer days. Present on a recent nippy spring morning were Edna Kutz, Betty Smillie and Eileen Nottestad.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Daily Union Carrier boys pushed across 10 runs in the opening inning and then went on to outlast Milton, 20-12 here Friday afternoon. Milton’s pitchers, plagued by wildness, issued 10 passes in the wild first inning and the locals added three hits for their 10-run output. Harry Collier rapped out three base hits and the Louis brothers each added two hits to the local 10-hit offensive.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Local movie houses are showing several of the big productions of the day and the managers deserve to be warmly commended for the plays they have been presenting and propose to screen.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Hoard hoists the dairyman’s flag at the head of the Jefferson County Union. Hoard publishes a lively and interesting sheet. His jokes will keep all the cream and buttermilk sweet in his vicinity for the season, and expand the countenances of all the old maids in Lake Mills with a broad grin.
