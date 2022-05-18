1 Year Ago, 2021
Avery Chilson struck out 11 in a complete-game three-hitter as the Lake Mills softball team pushed its win-streak to five games with a 7-1 home victory over Cambridge on Monday. Chilson was 4-for-4 at the dish while Belle Topel added three hits in four at bats. Meanwhile, in Watertown, Lexi Swanson and Bella Herman each had two-hit games as Johnson Creek beat host Luther Prep on Monday in a non-conference game. The Bluejays (8-3) struck first with two in the second inning on an RBI base knock by Jenna Fincutter and a sacrifice fly-by Jayden Solberg. A run-scoring triple by Swanson and an error made it 4-0 after three innings.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Steve Landfried, director of curriculum and instruction for the Jefferson School District, presented his slides and narrative on the crane populations of the world for us. Along with fantastic scenery, the views of the birds inflight, at rest and while foraging were a delight to see. This is an ongoing project of study for Steve, and, obviously, his passion in life. He also brought native clothing of Pakistan for close examination — really works of art! Thank you, Steve, for sharing your expertise with our group. We look forward to your return in the fall.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Capt. Wilbur A. Sundt, USN (Ret.), a 1950 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has donated a set of Naval Science texts that he authored to the alumni authors special collections section of the Harold Andersen Library on the campus. The four books serve as basic text for the Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, taught at 233 high schools in 41 states, with over 30,000 cadets enrolled. Capt. Sundt lives in Fort Atkinson.
70 Years Ago, 1952
“The City Beautiful” is the title earned by Whitewater’s community of wide streets and deep lawns shaded by immense trees. Year after year it maintains its popularity as a haven in the heart of the scenic southern Wisconsin lakelands. A delightful combination of the old and new give Whitewater a special appeal. On Whitewater Creek is the Old Mill, built in 1839, and a short distance away are fine city parks, a popular nine-hole golf course, and new Whitewater lake with its modern recreational facilities.
100 Years Ago, 1922
“Smiley” Smith of Madison, who has been serving as game warden here since the opening of the carp fishing season, left Monday for his home in Madison. All nets are now out of the river and lake.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The Great Eastern Menagerie, Museum, Aviary, Circus and Balloon Show, now exhibiting in Chicago, will show in Watertown on the 8th of June.
