Cassie Scolman knows a lot about coffee and those who use it as fuel for their day. She knows her customers who come in to Beauty and the Bean by name, and even by their order. But what Scolman didn’t know about her coffee business, she recently learned from a group of 15 students at Fort Atkinson High School who were part of an advanced marketing program that offered a month-long experience to work with a real business. “I was really excited about the opportunity to work with them,” Scolman said. “It was interesting to see the business from a different age group perspective.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
To promote June Dairy Month, the Duck Creek 4-H Club held its second annual dairy cook-off contest on May 7. The contest was judged during the club meeting, and sampled by all, following the announcement of first- and second-place winners. The judges were parents of former members or former project leaders. Recipes had to include two dairy products. Contest winners in the 17 and under group are Leah Hoff, Tony Heine, Elizabeth Draeger, Kaela Maas, Emily Maas and Michelle Traub. Winners in the 18 and up group are RoxAnn Leverenz, Tina Marshall, Dawn Jankowski and Debbi Draeger.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Dave Wolf, the star of the Johnson Creek High School boys’ track team, showed why he’s one of the top athletes in the area Tuesday at the Eastern Suburban Conference track meet at Waterloo, running away with the long jump championship with a 21-0 mark. Wolf was one of only two double winners in the ESC boys’ meet, as he also won the 300 low hurdles with a 39.9 time.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The kindergarten orientation program will be held in the public schools next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Parents are asked to bring all children who will be five years old before Dec. 1, 1952, to acquaint parents and children with the school before entrance next fall.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The school grades will give a “May Fete” on Friday afternoon, May 26, at 2:30 in Jones’ Park. The community is invited to be present. Should it rain, the “Fete” will be postponed until Saturday at the same time.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The Wisconsin State Sunday School Convention will be held in the city of Milwaukee on the 28th of the present month. All Sunday Schools are requested to send delegates without regard to denomination.
