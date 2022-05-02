Spring weather in Wisconsin is notoriously fickle, but Mother Nature was in full trickster mode at the Whitewater cross country sectional on Saturday. “This was challenging,” Whitewater cross country coach Chad Carstens said. “When we were setting up this morning, it was 35 degrees and now it’s over 70, and then there was the wind. I mean, come on.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
The second biannual clean up of Playland of Dreams at Riverfront Park is set for Sunday, May 5, beginning at 1 p.m. Volunteer workers may contact coordinators Ellen Meidl or Denise Breuer for more information or simply show up at the park. Workers should bring any tools that would help in the clean-up such as wheelbarrows, shovels, sandpaper, rakes and brooms.
40 Years Ago, 1982
More than 125 persons turned out Sunday afternoon to celebrate Hebron Town Hall’s 80th “birthday” and its dedication as a museum. Sponsored by the Bark River Woods Historical Society, the event featured entertainment by the Hebron 4-H Club, a pie social and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Dean and Dale Krull, almost as identical as you can make them, got identical birthday presents this year. The twins were 21 years old on Tuesday, Apr. 29. And on that date they were recommended, along with 12 other young farmers, for the American Farmer degree — the highest that can be bestowed by the Future Farmers of America.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Rehearsals for the 1922 Senior Class Play, “Nothing But the Truth,” are being held several nights during the week. The members of the cast have been working very hard during the past few weeks and the results are very promising. This play will be given at the Lyric Theater May 25 and 26. Tickets will soon be on hand. Come and see what the class of 1922 can do.
150 Years Ago, 1872
H. C. Drake, who resides near this place, has increased the size of his excellent dairy. He has a herd of 58 cows. Behold how the dairymen prospereth Yea! he is greatly built up.
