Show choir spectaculars. State-qualifying solo ensembles. Regionally acclaimed musicals. These are gifts retiring Fort Atkinson High School vocal director Craig Engstrom has left the local community — along with solid vocal music training for generations of area teens. Engstrom is part of a group of several Fort Atkinson educators who will be retiring at the close of this school year. All have impacted hundreds, probably thousands of area students. But none have had the opportunity to do so as publicly as Engstrom — since performance is necessarily a public spectacle.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Fire up the grill! WISC-TV’s “Live at Five” show will be broadcasting this Thursday from the Fort Atkinson home of Dale and Ellen Bogner for one of its “Backyard Barbecue” segments. “I’ve been laughing for the last week,” Ellen Bogner said of her home being selected for “Backyard Barbecue.” “It’s an honor to be chosen, and it just strikes me as something that’s going to just be an awful lot of fun. It’s certainly not something that happens every day. It’s something we look at as being a whole lot of fun.”
40 Years Ago, 1982
Registration for the summer swimming lesson program at the Jefferson Municipal Swimming Pool will be held on Saturday, June 5. Classes offered during the sessions will include parent-and-tot, beginning swimming, advanced swimming, basic safety and water rescue, advanced lifesaving, and adult beginning swimming. Anyone needing more information should call the Jefferson Recreation Department.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Fort Atkinson Softball league will raise the curtain on the 1952 season tonight with a doubleheader under the lights at Ralph park. Seven teams make up this year’s city softball league. Signed up and waiting for the official season openers are Village Inn of Cambridge, Jimmy’s, Farm and Home Co-op, Jamesway, Jenkins Resort, National Guard and Jones Dairy Farm. In the opening game tonight at 7:30, Village Inn is pitted against Jimmy’s and in the nightcap, which is scheduled to get underway about 9 o’clock, Farm and Home battles Jamesway.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Will Leonard has a radio set in use at his home on Riverside Drive. The outfit was made entirely by himself and is in fine working order. Will learned considerable about wireless, etc., while serving in the navy.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The farmers are looking much more contented since the last splendid rain.
