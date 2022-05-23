1 Year Ago, 2021
Each year, Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek offers a spring memorial service to honor the memory of those that passed away over the last year. The program format changed last year to a virtual service to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and remains virtual for this year. “Because so many were unable to have a funeral for their loved one, or the funeral was much smaller and limited because of the pandemic, we thought it would be helpful to offer a memorial ritual to give those who are grieving a simple opportunity to remember and honor their person,” said Rainbow Hospice Care Bereavement Counselor Laura Wessels.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The last time the Whitewater High School baseball team played the Beloit Turner Trojans, they weren’t in Beloit. They were in Appleton — in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game. In the 2001 state title game, it was the Trojans who were declared the Division 2 state champions, after edging the Whippets, 2-0. In Wednesday’s rematch for the regional title and a trip to the WIAA Division 2 Whitewater Sectional, it was the third-seeded Whippets getting revenge, earning an 8-5 victory over the top-seeded Trojans (18-4).
40 Years Ago, 1982
County Fair entries were handed in and members paid their money for the Old World Wisconsin trip planned June 11 prior to the May meeting of Hebron 4-H Club. Those planning to go on the trip are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the Hebron Community Center. The bus will depart promptly at 9:30 a.m. Those participating are to bring a sack lunch and their own beverage. The bus will be returning between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Young John Bovre is still a member of the Cambridge high school junior class, thanks to the kind heartedness shown by his fellow Future Farmers of America members. The hard working lad is badly needed on the home farm, especially since a hired man is hard to find these days. He’s so badly needed that for a time it was felt that he would have to forget his prep classes and help his father on the farm, especially putting in the crops this spring. But that was all before about 20 other members of the FFA club appeared at the Bovre farm this week and made short work of the planting.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Although the blossoming-out day for straw hats is usually Memorial day, the hot sun of the past week has forced many men to don the straw headgear. “Ice creampants” also have made their appearance.
150 Years Ago, 1872
From a letter received from P. T. Barnum, we learn that his great traveling show will be at Watertown in September next. He visits only eight points in the state. The exhibition is transported entirely by railroad, using 60 freight cars and 5 passenger cars. Barnum never does things by the halves. So save your money for this Grand Show.
