1 Year Ago, 2021
Jefferson sophomore Ayianna Johnson is attempting to master the rotational spin technique in both the shot put and the discus. It’s tougher to learn than the glide move, but should yield big results down the road. Johnson won the girls shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 10 inches and the discus at 123-8 to lead the Eagles to a third place finish at the Carleton Sitz Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Wisconsin Lutheran High School.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Margaret Nelson told us that at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, her husband, George, saw the neighbors taking pictures, their camera pointed toward the Nelsons’ Wilson Street home. George got up to check out what was happening and saw two deer prancing out of the backyard. The whitetails ran down the driveway and along Wilson Street, crossing State Highway 106 to the Rock River. This isn’t the first time that the Wilson neighborhood has been visited by local deer, but it is the first time in a long while.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Work on Fort Atkinson’s newest mural, located on the south wall of the Hadinger-Setterquist Carpet building, is pretty much on schedule. The project by youngsters at James F. Luther Junior High School is being coordinated by artist-in-residence Caryl Yasko of Whitewater. The 2,085-square-foot design depicts the theme “Youth and the Future,” and is expected to be completed by the end of the school year. The $9,893 program, proposed to the school board by the Fort Atkinson Development Council, is financed mostly by a state grant.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Saturday, May 31, will be a busy day for most Cambridge folks, with two outstanding activities planned for that date. In the afternoon, a fire will be started somewhere in the city to show the population how the fire department works in action. It will be part of the free fire demonstration sponsored by the Village of Cambridge, the Chamber of Commerce and the Cambridge Volunteer Fire department and area fire commission. Then, at 6:30 p.m. alumni of the Cambridge high school will attend the 62nd annual Alumni Association banquet at the high school.
100 Years Ago, 1922
150 Years Ago, 1872
The Methodist society of this place have just finished putting up a lightning rod running to the top of the spire. It must have been dizzy work.
