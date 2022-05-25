1 Year Ago, 2021
The School District of Jefferson Board of Education Monday honored five students who had been named Citizens of the Month for March for their respective schools. The honor recognizes students who exemplify the positive character traits promoted through the district’s character education initiative, such as perseverance, responsibility and respect. The students are Isabella Tauzell-Rygh, of East Elementary School; Abram Houk, a member of the 4-year-old kindergarten class at Sullivan Elementary School; Aaron Johnson, a sophomore at Jefferson High School; Taya Weller, a fifth-grader at West Elementary School; and Michael Wilson, a seventh-grader at Jefferson Middle School.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Fort Atkinson senior Brian Merkel edged out Wauwatosa East’s Antonio Thomas in the 110-meter high hurdles to earn an automatic berth in next week’s WIAA State Track & Field Meet in La Crosse. Merkel finished the race in 14.6 seconds, just one-tenth of a second off the school record, as the senior did it in front of a home crowd as the Blackhawks hosted the WIAA Division 1 Sectional Thursday. Merkel will compete in the WIAA State Meet May 30-June 1 at Memorial Stadium on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Elsie Hartwig will be remembered long after she retires from teaching at Fort Atkinson’s Barrie Elementary School this semester. For the Barrie Parent-Teacher Organization purchased a blue spruce tree in honor of Mrs. Hartwig, who has taught second grade at Barrie for 26 years. Next year, when Mrs. Hartwig’s current second graders enter third grade, the youngsters will be able to look out their classroom’s south window and watch their tree grow.
70 Years Ago, 1952
A demonstration important to dairy farmers will be held at the Piper Bros. farm at Watertown at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, Jefferson County Agent Forrest Fellows has announced. The demonstration, to be conducted by Erv Kesting, will show how to clean out the pipe line in connection with the milking operation on the farm. It is designed to increase the efficiency of the milking operation.
100 Years Ago, 1922
On Thursday, June 1st, from three to five in the afternoon and from seven to nine in the evening, there will be on display in the high school gymnasium the work which has been done in the sewing classes of the grades and high school during the present school year. Every parent and friend should make an effort to visit school on that day and learn of the work being done.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Our sportsmen are having fine times catching big fish in Rock Lake this spring. Several pickerel have been caught weighing from 14 to 21 pounds. Our thanks are due T. O’Brien, O. Hurd and Wm. Bonum for scaly remembrances “at divers times.”
