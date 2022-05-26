1 Year Ago, 2021
The Wisconsin trucking industry paid tribute to 12 truck drivers, including Alyn Jones of Whitewater, who were honored by the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association (WMCA). The event took place at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells. The WMCA Annual Safety Awards Banquet, held April 17, also selected one Driver of the Month as the 2020 Driver of the Year. Alyn Jones, a veteran driver for Martin Brower, was honored as Driver of the Year at this year’s event. As Driver of the Year, Jones received a commemorative jacket, belt buckle, personalized State of Wisconsin license plate and a Special Proclamation from Governor Tony Evers.
20 Years Ago, 2002
WISC-TV’s “Live at Five” show was broadcast from the Fort Atkinson home of Dale and Ellen Bogner for one of its “Backyard Barbecue” segments. Several friends and family members stopped by to enjoy the barbecue, which included brats, kabobs, salads and other items prepared by Paul Sprunger, executive chef at the University of Wisconsin-Hospitals and Clinics. Producers said the Bogners’ home was selected based on Ellen’s intense efforts in gardening in the backyard and her extensive collection of bedpans that date from 1860 to the present. A feature on her collection aired during the “Live at Five” broadcast.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Milton House Museum, located in Milton at the intersection of Highways 26 and 59, is now open to the public for its 29th consecutive season. The Milton House, the nation’s oldest cement (grout) building and its only hexagonal landmark, was built as a crossroads inn in 1844. Its interior now depicts pioneer living in a variety of ways, utilizing its eight bedrooms, parlor and “public rooms.” The basement, which houses antique farm equipment and kitchen displays, leads to a tunnel connected to a completely furnished pioneer log cabin. A stop on the “underground railroad,” the tunnel was used to hide escaping slaves.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The East Central Golf association’s annual tourney will be held this year at the Edgerton Country club on June 21-22 and 28-29 with entries from seven Wisconsin cities expected. Qualifying round for the tourney, which is one of the oldest in this section of the state, will be June 21. Defending champion is Phil Schoenbeck of Stoughton, who copped the 1951 title at Watertown. Golfers from Edgerton, Fort Atkinson, Stoughton, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Watertown and Portage vie for tournament honors in the Easter meet.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Remember the American Legion annual poppy drive for Decoration Day. Show that you can not forget by wearing your poppy.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The Jefferson Cheese Factory, as we are informed by Mr. Charles Hayden, will open this spring with a large increase of business. The milk of about 200 cows will be manufactured.
