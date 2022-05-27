Elizabeth Katzman, who raised $10,000 last spring through her grassroots Support Wisconsin Dairy yard sign campaign, recently donated 250 frozen pizzas from Emil’s Pizza in Watertown to The Community Space and the Whitewater Community Food Pantry. Katzman, a senior at Whitewater High School, has been using proceeds from the sale of yard signs to make monthly dairy product donations to The Community Space and the Whitewater Community Food Pantry since last July.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Miss the tradition of bandstand concerts from days gone by? Mark your calendar for a visit to Rotary Gardens at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of June, July and August. A free evening concert in the setting of Janesville’s botanic garden might be just the thing to cap off a summer day. Come early to enjoy the beautiful floral displays.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Junior Donora Hollenbeck of Fort Atkinson was a double qualifier for next Friday and Saturday’s WIAA State track meet at Mansfield Stadium on the Madison Memorial High School campus, after taking first place in the shot put and discus at the Oconomowoc Sectional Wednesday. Hollenbeck’s 38.5 distance in shot put and 108-9 mark in the discus won those events. Fort Atkinson qualified six girls in six events to the state meet and won the sectional championship, while the boys qualify two in two events.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Stores in Fort Atkinson will be open Thursday night this week instead of Friday night because of Memorial Day, according to a recommendation issued to local merchants by the retail committee of the Chamber of Commerce. Stores and business establishments will be closed on Friday in recognition of the national holiday, Memorial Day. The Thursday night opening action was taken to accommodate night shoppers, it was reported.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Just when people begin to get some use out of their cars, the price of gasoline goes up. Somebody is always taking the joy out of life.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The Ripon jail is said to be so dilapidated that the officers are obliged to cut the toenails and fingernails of the prisoners to prevent them from digging out.
