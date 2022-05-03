Jefferson County Fair officials have announced the annual Jefferson County Fair will be back at Fair Park this summer. In-person competition and family fun will return July 7 to 11. The annual event celebrating the best agriculture exhibits from youth and adults will include a variety of exhibits such as cattle, horses, sheep, crops and more. “This year’s theme is ‘Year of the Farmer’ and we are beyond excited to showcase in person the many talents of our Jefferson County residents,” said Amy Listle, Fair Park director.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Spring is in full bloom at the Jefferson Public Library with celebrations for National Library Week and National TV Turn-off Week and the special reading program, “Savory Story Salad Stories.” Cassandra Skaife, Danny Froehlich, Kristina Zignego and Elizabeth Fiene are the prize recipients for the connected contests.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Eastern Suburban Conference track teams dominated in the Waterloo Invitational Saturday, as Cambridge High School recorded second place in the girls’ meet. Pardeville captured the girls’ invite with 68.5 points and the Blue Jays trailed with 67. Palmyra-Eagle placed third with 53 points and Johnson Creek was 10th in the 11 team field with 21 points.
70 Years Ago, 1952
A Fort Atkinson cleaner has installed in its plant a clothes restorer process that is designed to make older garments have not only a new look but a new feel as a result of its new process. The fabric finishing restorer is being offered at Bennett’s Cleaners, 97 N. Main, formerly Lee Cleaners, and is available for all clothes that are cleaned there, old or new.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Trying to make the belt do the work of suspenders has failed. Many people cannot wear belts without injury. Concealing suspenders won’t work, either, as it puts all the support at two points and wrinkles the cloth. So the style autocrats have concluded to do the sensible thing and rule the suspender back into action.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Professor Huxley wants nothing to do with spiritualism, unless the spirits can talk more sensibly than their friends report them to do.
