1 Year Ago, 2021
Local youth have the opportunity to participate in a new hands-on summer gardening experience through the Power of Produce Program (P.o.P.) at Fort Farmers Market. This free children’s program is sponsored by Blodgett Garden Center and focuses on educating school-aged children about nutrition and healthy eating. The garden plot, created in partnership with the Dwight Foster Public Library, is located in the yard behind the library and will be used for children participating in the program to grow their own fresh produce and herbs.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Edgerton’s Jesse Appel hit a two-out, two-run game-winning home run in the top of the 15th inning to beat the Jefferson Blue Devils, 7-5, in a Memorial Day marathon at Fischer Field Monday. Appel hit Aaron Ambrosius’ 2-1 offering over the right-center field fence, scoring both he and Tigers teammate Jason Cleland, and Mike Nanstad finished his 8.5 innings of relief, keeping Jefferson scoreless in the bottom of the 15th to earn the Home Talent League Southeast Section victory.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Some 3,000 people are expected to turn out early Tuesday morning for the 1982 Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast. The annual event, from 5:30 to 9 a.m., kicks off June Dairy Month events scheduled by the Jefferson County Dairy Promotion Committee. On the Tuesday morning menu will be deluxe scrambled eggs, made with ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and of course cheese; Tuesday morning cakes; milk; cheese; ice cream; and strawberries. Arnie Guthrie, a retired state agriculture department employee, will once again bring his Paul Bunyan-size griddle for scrambling eggs.
70 Years Ago, 1952
That old refrain of “cool and damp” is the weatherman’s favorite song again today after he had cast it aside for a bit of “warm and dry” over the long weekend. The immediate forecast calls for mostly cloudy with scattered thundershowers in the east and central portions tonight, followed by cloudy and cooler, along with scattered thundershowers in the extreme southeast Tuesday. A low of 54 to 58 has been set for tonight and a high of 70 to 74 is seen for Tuesday.
100 Years Ago, 1922
District Attorney Twining continued his anti-booze crusade Saturday night when he invaded the Northern Inn at Sullivan. A quart of “moon” in a gallon jug was found.
150 Years Ago, 1872
We had the pleasure on Monday last of receiving a call from Prof. Lyman and his accomplished Lady, who have both been engaged in holding musical classes in various prominent towns in the state for the purpose of instructing children and youth in the art of singing well. Mr. and Mrs. Lyman have just closed a highly successful class at Fort Atkinson and are now engaged at Jefferson.
