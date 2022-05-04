The State of Wisconsin has recognized West Elementary School in Jefferson as a “Green and Healthy School.” The school, which has had an established school garden and walking path and which has been part of a concerted energy efficiency initiative on the part of the district, skipped right over the “sprout” and “seeding” designations to earn the third-level “sapling” honor. The award was presented on Earth Day, April 22.
20 Years Ago, 2002
With Mother’s Day coming in two weeks, many children are trying to decide what to get for their moms. The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring an essay contest in which children in grades 1-5 can win a rose for their mothers. The subject of the essay is “Best Mom Ever.” In their essays, the children should describe, in 50 words or less, what makes their mom the best mom ever. The winner in each grade level will receive a free rose for their mom. Roses are being donated by McIntyre Floral.
40 Years Ago, 1982
A mock wedding was held last week at the Fort Atkinson Area Senior Citizens Center in honor of the 50th wedding anniversary of Richard and Dolly Collins. The surprise wedding, complete with cake, took place during afternoon card playing, with the bridal party including Myrt Holland, Helen Hake, Otto Niederwerfer, Alex Springer and George Dantzman. The Collinses, who observed their golden anniversary April 28, operated Collins Gas Station for 42 years.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Blasting two Marshall pitchers for 13 hits, Coach Mel May’s Cambridge high school baseball team notched its first Madison Suburban league victory of the year here Thursday afternoon, by a 12-8 score. Center Fielder Ken Bilstad led the winners’ hitting barrage with three safeties in four trips to the plate. Included in his three bingles were a double and a triple. Johnson and Lee each got two hits for Cambridge.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The paraphernalia for the paving of the lower road to Jefferson arrived the fore part of the week. The men to do the work are bunked in tents at the north end of Jefferson street.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Town and other officers must see to it that the public highways are kept in a safe and passable condition. At the recent term of the Monroe Circuit Court, one Anthony Smeltzer recovered $2,000 damages against the town of Portland for permitting a stump to stand in a public highway, whereby he was thrown from his wagon and severely injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.