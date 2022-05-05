While the summer blockbuster season has yet to take flight, the chance to sit under the stars and watch a movie during the pandemic is set to begin a new season this Friday. The Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre in Jefferson will open with a double feature this weekend. And this season has more in store for movie lovers. With new films still slow to come out, the theater is sprinkling in classics to get audiences back to movie watching outside of their couch. The weekend of May 14, the theater will have “Gremlins” followed by “Caddyshack.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Fort Atkinson High School baseball team earned a key Southern Lakes Conference victory on Thursday, as it downed visiting Elkhorn, 4-3, at Jones Park. The victory, along with a loss by East Troy on Thursday, helped the Blackhawks move into a first-place tie in the SLC. They are now tied with ET at 7-3.
40 Years Ago, 1982
A week of art, music, games and other activities highlighted by the premier performance of a newly formed musical organization and a student senate fundraiser featuring art and craft sales and demonstrations will characterize the Milton College Spring Arts Festival, May 7-16. The week will culminate in the 115th annual commencement ceremony Sunday, May 16.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The trout season will begin Saturday morning as scheduled. That’s the word from the state conservation department, which had warned it might be necessary to call off the trout opening because of a forest fire threat. The fear, of course, was that what woods, dry to the point where the smallest fire might leap out of control, would be subject to great hazards when thousands of fishermen hit the trout streams.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Water, Light & Gas Commission has purchased two guaranteed gas-proof masks to be used by employees when they are at work in the big holder or in trenches.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The village of Sparta has been mulcted in the sum of $1,600 by a farmer of Angelo who hurt himself by falling on a defective side-walk.
