Fifth-graders Natalie Tindal and Marissa Kilburg at Rockwell Elementary School in Fort Atkinson recently organized a mini fundraiser for the Humane Society of Jefferson County, raising $692.29. The girls both love animals and wanted to help animals in need find their “fur”ever homes. Their fundraiser, called “Every Penny Counts,” pitted classes against each other in a fun contest to see who could raise the most money for the humane society, with the winning class earning an ice cream treat. They made the donation in memory of Jo Arnett, a former school counselor at Rockwell Elementary school who had a soft spot for animals as well.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Fairhaven Retirement Community recognized 153 volunteers at its annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon held April 20, the first day of National Volunteer Week this year. National Volunteer Week was established to help recognize the millions of volunteers in the nation. In 2001, volunteers at Fairhaven alone spent 14,560 hours serving others.
40 Years Ago, 1982
With red construction hats perched atop their heads and golden-tipped shovels in hand, School District of Fort Atkinson officials broke ground Wednesday for the $4.8 million high school reconstruction project. Crowding the school’s west lawn for the long-awaited event were students, teachers, administrators, district residents and contractors.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The first stag of the year was held at Koshkonong Mounds Wednesday and there is no doubt about it…golf is in full swing again! Hacks, dubs whiffs and a few mild curses seemed to be the order of the day as the stiff backs and the sore arms were put to work again. About 65 golfers were able to come out to shoot at least nine holes. Most of them will agree that beautiful Koshkonong Mounds hasn’t gotten any easier during the winter lay-off!
100 Years Ago, 1922
Sunday, May 14th, is Mothers’ Day and there will be special services at most of the local churches. Everyone should honor the day by wearing a flower. For mothers at home give, send or wear flowers bright and for mother’s memory wear flowers white.
150 Years Ago, 1872
M. H. Buck is now prepared to grind your grists at once. Water in the lake has raised so that I grind wheat and feed both at the same time. For good flour and satisfaction in all cases, give me a call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.