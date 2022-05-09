Observing National Nurses Day on Thursday, nurses from Fort HealthCare dedicated two trees in honor of all the caregivers and community members who weathered the COVID pandemic of 2020. An Eye Stopper Cork Tree was dedicated in McCoy Park in Fort Atkinson, followed by a Royalty Flowering Crabapple at the Mason Farm in Dorothy Carnes County Park East.
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Fort Atkinson High School baseball team will be playing for its first-ever Southern Lakes Conference championship and the program’s first since 1991 today when the Blackhawks, 8-3 in the SLC, host East Troy, 7-3, at 4:30 p.m. at Jones Park. A victory gives Fort the outright SLC crown, its first since joining the Lakes in 1997.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Hebron’s town hall was the place to be Sunday afternoon, as about 125 persons turned out for its 80th “birthday” and dedication as a museum. Sponsored by the Bark River Woods Historical Society, the day included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, program by the Hebron 4-H Club and a pie social.
70 Years Ago, 1952
In a meeting of the Lake Mills city council Tuesday evening, a change in the nights of the band concerts was approved. Beginning with the first concert of the season, probably the last week in May, the band will appear on Friday nights, to coincide with the new Friday night opening of stores here. In another motion passed by the council, the city police department was instructed to take steps to clean up the city parking lot on Water street in order to provide better parking facilities for shoppers’ cars.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Fort Atkinson people who have never seen a saw-mill in operation should make a trip to the saw-mill owned by Henry Mussehl and located opposite his home on Garfield St. To watch the monster saw rip through the huge logs is an interesting sight.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Mr. J. T. Moak, of Watertown, has in his possession a great, feathered curiosity, being a cross between a duck and a hen. Its head and feet are those of a hen, while the body and legs are perfectly duck-like. Its movements are the waddle of a duck, instead of the upright walk of a chicken. It has been pronounced by those that have seen it a decided “rare avis.”
