1 Year Ago, 2021
The Whippets swept doubles’ action to earn a 5-2 Rock Valley boys’ tennis victory Wednesday over host Jefferson. At the top doubles’ flight, Whitewater’s Ramon Wence and Connor Stevenson topped Jefferson’s Jacob Jureck and Tobias Weisensel, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, the Whippet pair of Nick Wilson and Sebastian Cuellar earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Adam Huebel and Aidan Turner. Hector Rodriguez and Johan Perez collected a forfeit win at No. 3 doubles for Whitewater.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Briahna LeFave and Anne Kampstra, third graders at Rockwell Elementary School in Fort Atkinson, received a $50 mini-grant through the School District of Fort Atkinson’s Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) Program. With it, they bought food and supplies for the Humane Society of Jefferson County, which they chose as the recipient because both girls love animals and would like to become veterinarians when they grow up. The mini-grant was sponsored by the Blackhawk Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The Vernon Strasburgs this morning staged their own version of “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” but the plot had a new twist: the meal was breakfast and almost 3,000 showed up. The event was the annual Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast, a time when city and country folks alike get up with the dawn for a hearty breakfast of deluxe scrambled eggs and coffee cake. Sponsored by the Jefferson County Dairy Promotion Committee, this morning’s free event at the Strasburg farm west of Lake Mills drew a crowd of about 2,850 breakfasters and officially kicked off June Dairy Month in Jefferson County.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Winners of the Jefferson high school art exhibit have been announced by Miss Mary Lawrence, art instructor. The exhibit was judged by Prof. Ruth Allcott of the University of Wisconsin department of art education. The first prize, $8, awarded by the student council, went to Robert Green, a sophomore, for his oil painting, “Backstage South Pacific.” Commenting on this piece of work, Miss Allcott said it showed good composition, balance, color and a vigorous handling of oil paint.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Mrs. Matilda Winslow is the oldest living person born in Fort Atkinson and still a resident of this city. Despite her 82 years she is in good health and her memory is still bright and clear. Night and day she uncomplainingly takes care of her son, Lynn, who for some time past has been confined to his bed with rheumatism.
150 Years Ago, 1872
One of the most complete Hardware establishments in this or any other county is that of Hovey & Wigdale of Fort Atkinson. When you visit that enterprising village, give them a call.
