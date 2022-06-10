The Palmyra Flying Club has been around since 1947, and it’s been hosting Drive-in, Fly-in Father’s Day Breakfasts since 1949, with the notable exception of last year’s, which was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, the Drive-in/Fly-In Breakfast is back as big as ever. “We’re counting this as our 71st year,” said David Linton, Palmyra Flying Club treasurer. “Normally, it’s a pretty big deal. We bring in anywhere between 1,600 to 2,200 people a year from all over.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
Seniors were dreaming of bright futures as they graduated Sunday from Fort Atkinson High School. The bleachers at Blackhawk Stadium were filled with family and friends of Fort Atkinson’s 188 graduating seniors, who were decked out in red-and-black caps and gowns for the ceremony, held under sunny skies.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Fine foods were everywhere Tuesday night as the Jefferson County Dairy Promotion Committee sponsored its annual dairy dish contest at the Activity Center. Senior division first-place winners in that competition were: Alice Schmidt, Lake Mills, Banana Date Cake; Donna Abel, Fort Atkinson, Three-Cheese Chicken Bake (also named contest’s supreme chef); and Barb Brandel, Fort Atkinson, Lime Cheese Mold Salad.
70 Years Ago, 1952
It costs more to be well groomed in Fort Atkinson now. Five local barber shops today announced price increases following an unprecedented meeting of shop owners or representatives here Monday night. The shops say the price increases merely follow “the trend of the times.” The $1 price tag on haircuts for adults disappeared this morning, with the new cost set at $1.25. Shaves jumped from 50 cents to 75 cents, with tonics increased from 25 cents to 35 cents. The price of a shampoo is now 75 cents.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Tennis Association held its annual picnic at Rock Lake last Friday. Boating and swimming were enjoyed by all. Refreshments consisting of wieners, buns, ice cream and cake were served.
150 Years Ago, 1872
John Bell is about building a hall on the north side of his hotel, which he intends to have completed by the 4th of July. It will be styled after the City Hall, and will be 80 feet long by 24 wide, which will make it a very large and commodious hall.
