Braden Walling tossed a two-hit shutout while striking out 14 as the Johnson Creek baseball team earned a 10-0 win over Rio in a WIAA Division 4 regional Thursday at Johnson Creek High School. The Bluejays scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second and added two more in the third. Johnson Creek (16-7) plated two in the fifth and had its biggest inning of the night with a five-run sixth.
20 Years Ago, 2002
A Fort Atkinson High School art teacher inspired his students to become a part of a Relay for Life fundraiser that takes place this weekend. Students in Bill Congdon’s mid-level art classes have built about 100 birdhouses that will be on sale at the Fort Atkinson Craft Show, slatted from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Jones Park. The craft fair is sponsored by Fort Atkinson’s Relay for Life group to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
40 Years Ago, 1982
It’s not only young wildlife being seen in the area. On Hillside Drive in Jefferson, Wilmer Heine looked out the window of his home early Sunday morning and was surprised to see a deer in the backyard. It stood at the edge of the lawn for a time, looking up toward the house, and then slowly walked down into a grove of trees. The deer was invading civilization when she sauntered along Hillside Drive, for the street is lined with houses on both sides.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Legend has it that Rock lake was once a fertile valley, and that in some quarters that are on the lake’s bottom are pyramids built by an ancient tribe. No one has ever seen these pyramids, but there are two Fort Atkinson boys who have a burning desire to prove or disprove the legend once and for all. The two lads, both 19, are Richard Dailey and Ronald Holleran. This pair has built a diving helmet and already has explored portions of the Rock lake floor. They hope to cover most of it in time.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The faculty of the high school enjoyed a picnic supper in the Domestic Science rooms Monday. Miss Maybelle Downing, who will not be returning next year, was the guest of honor. A Wallace Nutting picture was given as a remembrance.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Wheat and other small grain is reported to be in excellent condition in this vicinity. Corn and potatoes are a little behind on account of the cold weather, but will undoubtedly come ahead and produce a full crop.
