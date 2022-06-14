1 Year Ago, 2021
The Watertown Agri-Business Club will break the mold this year by hosting a drive-thru farm tour and grilled cheese meal to-go at Dettmann Dairy Farms on Father’s Day, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “We have received great sponsorship from the local communities and look forward to serving a delicious dairy-packed drive-thru meal featuring hot-off-the-grill grilled cheese and grilled ham and cheese sandwiches,” said Brad Brusveen, president of the Watertown Agri-Business Club.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Early raindrops may have forced the start of the 20th annual WisConDay golf fundraiser for University of Wisconsin Athletics inside Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, but afternoon temperatures soared — and so did the scores, much to the chagrin of several golfers — and in the end over $12,000 was presented to UW. Over 100 golfers, 104 in all, participated in the annual UW fundraiser, one of 17 the University of Wisconsin holds in the state and even as far away as Arizona during the year.
40 Years Ago, 1982
June Dairy Month was observed in Jefferson County as two dairy farms opened their barns and milk houses to visitors Sunday. Sponsored by the Jefferson County Dairy Promotion Committee, the open houses took place at the Alfred Schroedl farm, Jefferson, and Dale Guenterberg farm, rural Waterloo. Another open house is set for Sunday afternoon, June 27, at the Jaeger-Hoppe Farm, owned by Alban Jaeger and Mike Hoppenrath and located between Watertown and Ixonia.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Glen Moore, the Daily Union’s “Cycling Carrier Kid,” and general handyman around town, hit the jackpot with the May 1952 issue of the Buzzzz, The Motorcycle News magazine published monthly at Chicago. Right on the front cover is a big picture of Glen, astride his motorcycle, riding through the flood waters of the Black Hawk Island road to deliver his papers. Glen shrugs the whole thing off, saying: “Yup, it’s personalities like Marilyn Monroe and me that people want to see.”
100 Years Ago, 1922
Watertown has made plans for a three day homecoming to be held July 2nd, 3rd and 4th. The doings will be held on the fair grounds day and night. On the 3rd, the local cavalry will compete with the Watertown cavalry in hurdle races and other contests.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Mr. Barrett of the Burnett Cheese Factory writes that everything looks favorable in that locality for a favorable Dairy season. Patronage large, weather cool, the flow of milk excellent and of good quality. The old factories are running with a full head of steam on.
