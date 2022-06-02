The School District of Fort Atkinson recognized its retiring staff with a virtual ceremony last week. Retiring are seven staff members who have dedicated close to 180 years of service to the local schools: Patty Snyder, Barrie Elementary School; Betty Delsarte, Fort Atkinson Middle School; Jude Hartwick, Fort Atkinson district; Theo Hanson, Fort Atkinson Middle School; Kris England, overall teaching; Craig Engstrom, Fort Atkinson High School; and Mike Hall, Fort Atkinson district.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Jefferson area families may attend the Giggletime playgroup, sponsored by the Watertown Family Center, each Wednesday at Jefferson’s Riverfront park. The park is located on Jackson Avenue off of Wisconsin Drive in Jefferson. Giggletime will meet each week throughout the summer. Sand toys, balls and other activity equipment will be provided by the family center.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Freshman Dina Eighmy, who batted .396 this season for the Fort Atkinson Senior High School girls’ softball team, led the list of Black Hawk players honored on the All-Badger Conference team, released this week. Eighmy was a unanimous choice at her outfield position for the All-Conference team. The freshman pounded out 19 hits in 48 at bats this season, scoring 19 runs with two doubles and two triples. She batted .444 in the conference.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Eighty-five students from schools in Fort Atkinson and Jefferson were among recent visitors to the Cave of the Mounds. There were 38 from St. Joseph’s school, Fort Atkinson; 36 from St. John’s school, Jefferson; and 11 from St. Lawrence school, Jefferson. More than 6,000 students from 250 schools have been through the Cave of the Mounds already this season.
100 Years Ago, 1922
On Friday the Sophomore’s annual picnic was held at Rock Lake. The students had a fine time swimming and boating after which refreshments were served. Beware swimmers! It was stated that the water was cold.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The crops are looking splendidly in this county, with the exception of corn which is quite backward. The potato bugs are putting in an appearance, but we do not anticipate much damage from them.
