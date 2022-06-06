1 Year Ago, 2021
The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library announces plans to begin enrolling children for the Imagination Library. Parents or guardians can enroll children, who must live in the Johnson Creek School District and be under the age of five, into the Imagination Library beginning June 5. The Friends of the JC Library is the newest and 20th organization in Wisconsin to sponsor Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
10 Years Ago, 2012
Fort Atkinson High School held its annual spring Athletic Awards program June 4. The program, sponsored by the Blackhawk Booster Club, features recognition of spring sports teams as well as year end awards. Carl Lange was the recipient of the “F” blanket, an award voted on by the F-Club, an organization of Fort Atkinson athletic letter winners. “I would like to say a very special thank you for the surprise award . . . as a fan and bus driver . . . Many thanks to all and keep up the good work,” Carl said.
40 Years Ago, 1982
At Fort Atkinson’s Dwight Foster Public Library, the children’s film programs will continue during the summer but will shift from Saturday to Wednesday afternoons, beginning this week (June 9), according to Miss Kate, children’s librarian. Offered in the library basement at 2 p.m. this Wednesday will be “Free to Be . . . You and Me”; “Madeline,” the animated story of 12 little girls in Paris; and “Badger’s Bad Day,” a nature film.
70 Years Ago, 1952
In a novel and impressive ceremony Thursday night in the municipal building, jammed with friends and relatives of members of the graduating class, 92 Fort Atkinson high school seniors said their farewells to prep days. The stage was decorated with flowers and potted plants that were lined across the stage and arranged in a “V” shape coming together at the back curtain. Orion Brunk, junior class president, and five students selected by faculty spoke to the large audience.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Miss Mary Spry and Miss Grace Hessing of the high school faculty will sail from Montreal, July 1st, on a two months trip through Europe. They plan to visit Liverpool, London, Paris and the battlefields of France, Belgium and its battlefields, Holland, Switzerland, the eastern Alps, Italy and then come down the Rhine on the return trip.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Perhaps it is not generally known that we have an ordinance in our village against cattle running large at nights. We have a “rushing inclination” to think that several of the indifferent ones will find it out “afore soon.”
