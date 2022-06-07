Watertown attorney Rob Marchant is living a remarkable double life. On weekdays, Marchant is president of Michael Best Strategies LLC and senior counsel with Michael Best & Friedrich LLP in Madison, but on Packers home game weekends, he drives the two hours to Green Bay and assumes his role as head statistician for the fabled team, with his duties overseen by the National Football League.
20 Years Ago, 2002
During the opening concert of the Jefferson American Legion Band season Thursday night, 93-year-old director Victor Buelow was honored by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world record holder in the category of the “most durable” band leader. Buelow has waved the baton for 72 years. He was presented with the recognition by Jefferson Mayor Arnold Brawders.
40 Years Ago, 1982
A “colorful statement of the future,” Fort Atkinson’s newest outdoor mural was dedicated in a Friday noon ceremony which attracted a crowd of more than 75 persons. The drying of the paint on the 2,085-square-foot mural, located on the south wall of the Hadinger-Setterquist Carpet building at the corner of South Main Street and Milwaukee Avenue, marks the end of a semester-project of J. F. Luther Union High School students under the direction of Whitewater artist Caryl Yasko.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Three of the 1952 Fort Atkinson high school graduates who picked up their diplomas were never tardy during their four years of prep schooling. Those three were Shirley Jackowitz, Ruth Parsons and Joan Heese. None of the sleepy headed boys made it on time every day.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Odd Fellows ball team will battle Whitewater at the city park Sunday afternoon. The bleachers ought to be packed for this game.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Wool is selling for 65 cents at the factories in Beaver Dam. We have not been informed what the Jefferson factory owners will do, but presume Charley Stoppenbach is in the field with lots of greenbacks.
