The School District of Jefferson Board of Education recognized three longtime employees who will be retiring at the end of this school year, each having given more than 30 years of service to the district. They are Cathi Dinkel, Jefferson Middle School eighth-grade English/Language Arts teacher; Steve Dinkel, Jefferson High School principal; and Superintendent Mark Rollefson. Also retiring this year are employees Gloria Wangard (five years with the district) and Sally Schutte (three-and-a-half years with the district.)
20 Years Ago, 2002
The Fort Atkinson FFA provided a mini petting zoo in early May for the residents of Sienna Crest Alzheimer’s Care Home in Fort Atkinson. The residents and staff appreciate the FFA’s efforts on their behalf and look forward to more visits from animals.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Jeanne Karges and her dance students presented five benefit shows during May before bringing her dance classes to an end until September with a party. The students, aged 2 years and over, presented shows before audiences at St. Coletta’s School, Countryside Home, Girl Scouts of Whitewater, Rockland Court and Fort Atkinson Health Care Center. Each show was different with various dance classes taking part.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Coach Rex Beebe’s Fort Atkinson Junior Legion baseball team got off to a flying start in its 1952 season as they romped to a 9-1 victory over Waterloo in their home park on Sunday afternoon. Frank Zechel, Fort Atkinson’s right hander, shut Waterloo off with only two hits, a single by Ron Zimbric to lead off in the fourth that was followed by a triple by Benin to account for Waterloo’s only run of the ball game.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The lilacs this year are profuse and beautiful and of unusually large size. The warm May weather, aided by occasional drenching rains, was a boon to all growing flowers.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Lake Choggoggaggoggmanchoggaggogg, Mich., is a good place to go for the summer. The place is particularly recommended for people afflicted with stammering: by the time they can tell where they are they’re wholly cured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.