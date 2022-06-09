1 Year Ago, 2021

More people now are working from home and refurbishing their space to better suit their daily activities. Fort Atkinson’s Cappy Fabrics, located in the Feather Your Nest furniture consignment store and design studio, has products to assist. Its line of upholstery fabrics offers a variety of designer options at affordable prices; a dream combination for the do-it-yourself project manager. Proprietor Marianne Bardenwerper has been in the fabric “business” for much of her adult life. No piece of fabric goes to waste in her capable hands.

20 Years Ago, 2002

The Turner Museum will open a new exhibit on Saturday, June 15. Anyone interested in flying will enjoy “Sixty Years of Flying in Palmyra, and the Joy of Flight.” The Palmyra Flying Club is 57 years old and Palmyra has one of the nicest grass runways in the state. Come to the museum and learn about Palmyra’s colorful flying history plus a whole lot more. Did you ever wonder what the inside of a plane wing looks like? Come in and find out.

40 Years Ago, 1982

Sean Currie, freshman sensation on the Cambridge High School boys’ track team, surprised everyone Saturday at the WIAA Class C State track and field meet in Madison by running his way to second place in the 1,600-meter run, recording a time of 4:25.12. He overtook a man with a brilliant burst of speed at the tape to finish second. “He’s been a dream come true,” coach Rick Rapp said of the freshman.

70 Years Ago, 1952

Eyes will travel towards your feet this summer, so prepare for a pleasant surprise with fancy linen pumps trimmed with intricate designs. Summer shoes also include the bare sandal look and numerous colors of both kid, suede and linen pumps, as well as combinations of them. It isn’t hard this summer to have your own individual wardrobe of shoes.

100 Years Ago, 1922

The first band concert of the season was given by the Fort Atkinson Municipal Band Wednesday night on the City Water and Light plant lawn. Although it was not advertised, there was a large crowd present and everyone seemed to enjoy the music. There are 26 pieces in the band this year.

150 Years Ago, 1872

The ice cream and refreshment parlors of Mrs. S. E. Squire were opened in good style last Saturday evening.

