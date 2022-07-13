A naked carjacking suspect was fatally shot by law enforcement officers Tuesday after authorities say the gun-wielding man tried to enter the Arby’s restaurant in Johnson Creek following a chase along Interstate 94. The man was shot after reportedly failing to comply with officers’ commands to stop and apparently firing his weapon.
20 Years Ago, 2002
In what may be the most startling fossil find in decades, scientists in central Africa say they have unearthed the oldest trace of a pre-human ancestor – a remarkably intact skull of a previously unknown species that walked upright as far back as 7 million years ago.
40 Years Ago, 1982
If voters are looking for hotly contested political races, the Jefferson County Courthouse isn’t the place to look. Not a single courthouse incumbent will face opposition to a new two-year term at the ballot box this fall. The lack of opposition also means that Republicans will remain in control of all seven courthouse offices.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Zahn of the Zahn Studio attended the annual state convention of the Wisconsin Profession Photographers association held in Milwaukee July 6-9. The Zahn Studio received a third prize in fashion portraiture and six Gold Seal Awards of Acceptance.
100 Years Ago, 1922
“Fort Atkinson Adopts a Baby” is the title of a film made by local actors at the Crystal Theater on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and the theater has been crowded each evening watching the progress of the picture. It was made on the stage of the theater with lighting apparatus, special scenery, yelling director, cameraman, and everything necessary to the filming of a picture.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The Watertown Democrat says that there is a Greeley club in Lake Mills and that it started off with 40 members. Ballou – somebody has been making game of you. There was but five men in the room when the club was organized and it continues on so.
