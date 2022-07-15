Congrats to Fort Atkinson’s Nicholis Gulig and Cambridge’s Bob Wake, who are among the winners in the statewide 2017 “Wisconsin People & Ideas’ writing competition. Nicolas won first place in the poetry competition. Bob won the fiction category for his story titled “Mudstone.” Fiction judge Alex Bledsoe of Mount Horeb said, “It’s rare that I actually, literally laugh out loud reading a story, but this one got me a couple of times.”
20 Years Ago, 2002
Jefferson native and UW-Whitewater pitcher Brady Endl will be among 10 Madison Mallards playing in front of their home fans during the Northwoods All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 16.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The M&I Bank of Cambridge is doubling with pleasure rather than pain these days. It is building a 5,000-square-foot, tow-story addition that will multiply its present size by two. The wing will house bookkeeping and credit departments, as well as allow for more drive-in, walk-up facilities for customers.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Breaking a 4-all tie in the sixth inning, the Clamouring Clowns chalked up their first victory in the Fort Atkinson Playground softball league by tipping the Floundering Flops, 6-4, Friday afternoon at Jones Park.
100 Years Ago, 1922
You bet the Helenville base ball team traveled over to Watertown Sunday, met and defeated the fast American Legion team of that city by a score of 5 to 2. It was a good brand of base ball both teams put up. Very few errors and heaps of thrills throughout the game, and an extra inning had to be played to break the fighting spirit of our opponents.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Dealers in manufactured tobaccos, snuff or cigars are required to pay a special tax of five dollars. The law as now amended does not exempt any dealer from the payment of his tax.
