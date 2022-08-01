Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Randy Koschnick took on the role of director of state courts today. On Monday, friends and colleagues gathered to bit him farewell on his last day as a circuit court judge in Jefferson County. First elected in 1999, he was re-elected in 2005 and 2011. As director of state courts, Koschnick will manage the overall state court system under the direction of the state Supreme Court.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Six substations or branch offices of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department are being established around the county to give deputies a place to write reports, meet complaints and hold public service events. The sheriff’s department has entered into partnerships with the Village of Sullivan and towns of Watertown, Waterloo and Koshkonong to utilize a room, a desk and a filing cabinet in the respective town or village halls as a substation.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Brodi miles, 10 of 38 Willimas St., Fort Atkinson, with her Appaloosa horse, Domino Dawn, is gathering quite a blue ribbon collection. Brodi, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Miles, received first-place blue ribbons in three competition categories at the 130th annual Jefferson County Fair: horsemanship, showmanship and western pleasure. In addition, Brodi and her 4-year-old mare took grand championship honors in the western pleasure category.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Coach Paul Bellman’s Daily Union Carrier Boys baseball team chalked up its ninth victory in 10 starts this season when it scoured a 9-5 victory at Cambridge Thursday morning.
100 Years Ago, 1922
CAMBRIDGE – A large crowd attended the donation and social at the “Old Manse” at Lake Ripley last Thursday afternoon and evening. About $86 was taken in for the supper and ice cream and the money will be used to pay for repairs on the Old Manse.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The Excelsior Cheese Factory report the following account of sales, etc. No. of cheese sold this season, 690, average of 45 pounds each, netting 12 cents per pound; sent to London by way of Leggett & Co., commission merchants of New York. No. of cows, about 300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.