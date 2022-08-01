5 Years Ago, 2017

Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Randy Koschnick took on the role of director of state courts today. On Monday, friends and colleagues gathered to bit him farewell on his last day as a circuit court judge in Jefferson County. First elected in 1999, he was re-elected in 2005 and 2011. As director of state courts, Koschnick will manage the overall state court system under the direction of the state Supreme Court.

