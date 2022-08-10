Chloe Arbiture, a Lake Mills native, was nominated for her production design work on Comedy Central’s series “Drunk History,” specifically the season four episode of “Hamilton”. As a production designer, her job is to oversee what the entire Art department does on a show or movie, whether it is technical or creative.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Over the past five months, several members of the Fort Atkinson FFA Alumni Association have been dedicating much of their time to the construction of a storage shed on the grounds of Fort Atkinson High School. The 600-square-foot shed will be donated to the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education at its meeting Thursday night. The Shed will provide additional storage space for a variety of items used by the Fort Atkinson High School FFA, and ag department students and classes.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Jefferson attorney Raymond E. Krek has been elected to lead Jefferson County’s newly reorganized Democratic Party. The party, which had been inactive in the county for the past two years, recently held a reorganizational meeting. About 30 Democrats attended the event.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The city of Lake Mills was a paradise for humans for a brief spell recently, with no flies and no mosquitoes around to bother. The city was “fogged” with an insecticidal spray as a polio precaution. For about two days bugs were nearly non-existent and folks enjoyed being outside just about anywhere and anytime. Then came a big rain, washing away much of the spray’s residual value, and a new crop of pesky bugs grew up.
100 Years Ago, 1922
SULLIVAN - The M. E. Sunday school will give an ice cream social, Thursday evening Aug. 22 on Fred Bartlet’s lawn. For entertainment the Sunshine Club will give a playlet entitled “An Uninvited Guest.” Everybody invited.
150 Years Ago, 1872
WATERTOWN - The small frame building owned by Mr. H. Heisman, and occupied by him as a boot and shoe store on 2d Street in rear of the Peterson and Madaner block, discovered on fire about 3 ½ o’clock Sunday morning. The building being bass wood the fire did not make rapid progress and through the timely assistance of the fire department it was saved in a damaged condition.
