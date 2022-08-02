Discussion of a proposal to alter parking and designate a bicycle lane on a portion of South Main Street has been tabled for further study by the Fort Atkinson City Council. As presented during the council’s meeting Tuesday, the proposal would eliminate parking on the west side of South Main Street from Rockwell Avenue south to the city limits and paint a white line to designate a bike lane.
20 Years Ago, 2002
An actor best known for playing a farm boy in a galaxy far, far away enjoyed filming a Hollywood mystery thriller on location in Jefferson County this summer. Mark Hamill, better know to most as Luke Skywalker of the original “Star Wars” trilogy, was a member of the cast of “Constricted,” and independent film shot during the past seven weeks in Waterloo, Watertown, Reeseville, Fort Atkinson, and Jefferson.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Three successive declines in the prime lending rate to a 21-month low of 15% may provide some relief to depressed auto and housing industries, economists say. But they also warn the economy is not expected to come roaring back from recession and are divided on whether rates will continue their descent into autumn.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Jefferson county sheriff’s office reported that it was “following leads” today in last week’s $600 robbery of the Palmyra State bank. No clue as to the identity or whereabouts of the lone burglar who held up the Jefferson county bank last Thursday noon have been reported. However, it was added that the sheriff’s office and the FBI were still working on the case today.
100 Years Ago, 1922
JOHNSON CREEK — Those who did not attend the ball game at Waterloo Sunday missed seeing a good game. There is still pep to our boys although they received (knocks) of all sorts from our local base ball fans. Remember it never pays to knock.
150 Years Ago, 1872
S. H. Stafford and a man know as Judge Laseley, on Tuesday, at Canton, Dakota, while under the influence of liquer, fought a duel. Stafford was shot through the abdomen and lies in a precarious condition. Laseley, who was wounded in the arm, has since gone insane.
