The 55th annual Corn and Chicken Feed and the 31st annual Tour de Fort Don Bakker Memoria Metric Century bike ride both took place on Sunday. The Corn and Chicken Feed was hosted by the Fort Atkinson Lions Club and took place a Jones Park in Fort Atkinson. The Tour de Fort also began at Jones Park.
20 Years Ago, 2002
It’s been quite a year for Sean Krause, and it got a whole lot better on Sunday. The 18-year-old sank a 4-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win his first Fort Atkinson City Golf Tournament title – in his first ever attempt – becoming the second youngest person ever to be crowned champion in the 72-year history of the Daily Union-sponsored event.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Sitting in the one-room Bark Woods School ion Lower Hebron Road more than a half century ago, young Harvey Dahnert daydreamed about being a milk hauler. By the end of last month, Dahnert had completed nearly 42 years in that profession.
Dahnert’s career was cut short in July when the Milwaukee Cheese Co. In Concord decided to use Grade A milk rather than the Grade B milk that 23 farmers on Dahnert’s route had been supplying for almost 10 years.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Clarence Pester, a town of Cold Spring farmer, was honored last week at the Wisconsin State fair for the outstanding work he has done on his farm and for the community in which he lives. The award was made by the Future Farmers of America at Radio Hall on the fair grounds. Pester received the Certificate of Recognition by the Wisconsin Chapter of the FFA.
100 Years Ago, 1922
MILFORD VILLAGE – Mr. Royce’s men, assisted by local talent, have finished the covering of the bridge here and the road is open to traffic again. We hope it will last as long as the old plank have. We miss the noise, however.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Hop picking will commence in this county this week. So far as we have been able to learn the crop is a fair one with no appearance of vermin. The season is of that character that we may reasonably expect a fine rich hop, and presume “Wisconsins” will bring a fair price and grade well.
