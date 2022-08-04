5 Years Ago, 2017

Fort Atkinson’s Samantha Buerger competed in the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Junior Gold National Tournament, held July 16-22 in Cleveland, Ohio. Buerger participated from July 17-20, bowling four games in separate bowling centers. She finished 348th out of 840 girls averaging 172 for the 16 games, which was 190 total pins behind the cutoff.

