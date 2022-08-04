Fort Atkinson’s Samantha Buerger competed in the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Junior Gold National Tournament, held July 16-22 in Cleveland, Ohio. Buerger participated from July 17-20, bowling four games in separate bowling centers. She finished 348th out of 840 girls averaging 172 for the 16 games, which was 190 total pins behind the cutoff.
20 Years Ago, 2002
After disappearing for more than a century in Wisconsin, white pelicans -with their long wing spans and orange beaks – have returned in surprising numbers to the area. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that 1,200 birds, including young, are living on Horicon Marsh. The birds have also been seen in Marquette County and along the Mississippi River.
40 Years Ago, 1982
If a federal judge follows the advice of John W. Hinckley’s doctors, the man who wounded President Regan will remain hospitalized because he’s a danger to himself and actress Jodie Foster. Sources said a medical team from St. Elizabeths Hospital wrote U.S. District Judge Barrington D. Parker on Monday that Hinckley has serious personality disorders and should no be released.
70 Years Ago, 1952
In Fort Atkinson, the poor starling is being batted around like the shuttlecock in a badminton game. That species of bird has picked the Madison ave. and Adams st. vicinity as its favorite trysting place. As a result, some residents of that neighborhood have objected to the starling as a nuisance, mainly because it isn’t properly house broken.
100 Years Ago, 1922
The Jefferson-Johnson Creek new concrete road will be opened for traffic on Aug. 10. The Fort Atkinson-Jefferson road will be completed about the middle of August.
150 Years Ago, 1872
WATERTOWN – The German Adventists this week commenced the erection of a church building on 8th Street, near the residence of Mr. G. Werlich. The building will be frame, 26x40 feet.
