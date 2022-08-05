5 Years Ago, 2017

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater junior Nate Trewyn has been selected as a 2017 second team Preseason All-American by D3football.com. Trewyn, a starter at center in his first year with the team in 2016, also was named a Preseason All-American by Street & Smith (first team) and Lindy’s Sports (second team) in the publications’ preseason magazines.

Load comments