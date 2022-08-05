University of Wisconsin-Whitewater junior Nate Trewyn has been selected as a 2017 second team Preseason All-American by D3football.com. Trewyn, a starter at center in his first year with the team in 2016, also was named a Preseason All-American by Street & Smith (first team) and Lindy’s Sports (second team) in the publications’ preseason magazines.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Kim Groshek of Jefferson reached a milestone this past May when she finished the mad City Marathon. Groshek began preparing for the 30-mile, Madison marathon last August. She didn’t have a specific marathon I mind, but she knew that she wanted to run one. Groshek made it over the finish line with a time of 4 hours, 10 minutes.
40 Years Ago, 1982
It isn’t too often that a Fort Atkinson native gets to dine with the Queen of England, but Terry Rose did just that recently. It was in his capacity as Dista general manager that Rose and his wife, Susan, were invited to a civic luncheon sponsored by the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Liverpool in the presence of Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Hay from Jefferson county farms is on its way to aid drought stricken southern states. The Hay is being shipped in co-operation with the emergency hay procurement agency of the Wisconsin department of agriculture, which Gov. Walter Kohler authorized Monday to assist the states in the southern part of the country.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Wesley Sontag, a former Fort Atkinson boy, was on the radio program heard at the White electrical store last Saturday evening. His violin solos were broadcasted from the Kesselman-O’Driscoll music house, Milwaukee. Wesley studied both violin and piano in New York City last year.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The potato disease has again made its appearance in England.
