Naturalist David Stokes performed last Thursday on the Cravath Lakefront Stage in Whitewater. Stokes also is a humorist and educator, using songs, stories, movement, riddles, audio and visual tools and hands-on materials to teach youngsters. Live animals and animal artifacts are used in the show.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Once again the popular “Sisters’ Quilt” is being offered to the community by St. Joseph’s parish. It will be one of the raffle items that will highlight the annual Family Fair this weekend, Aug. 9-11. Each year Sister Mary Ann and Sister Jean Belland spend their winters producing their work of art for the church. The sisters’ contribution to the parish is unique in that they are both nuns, members of the Franciscan order in Milwaukee, as well as blood sisters.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The 20th annual Appaloosa Horse Show sponsored by the Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club at Rock River Park over the weekend has been deemed a success, with the weatherman and horsemen all cooperating. Hoses and their riders competed in 63 events, including most colorful at halter, train, pleasure, racing and hunt.
70 Years Ago, 1952
Fort Atkinson’s “civilian soldier’ were back at their old desks and work benches today, back after an extensive two-week. summer training program with the 332 nd Division, Wisconsin National Guard, at Camp Ripley, Minn.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Telephone service in Fort Atkinson and all over the U.S. and Canada was suspended for one minute between 5:25 and 5:26 last Friday afternoon during the funeral in New York of Alexander Graham Bell inventor of the telephone. It was the first time in the history of the business that service over the entire system has been suspended at one time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.