Members of the Fort Atkinson branch of the American Association of University Women celebrated the holidays Monday night with its annual auction. In addition to dinner, members bid on live and silent auction items that included a tea set, a multitude of baked goods, hand-knit mittens, and gift certificates. There also were raffles and a “white elephant” gift sale table (no exchanges needed!).
20 Years Ago, 2002
Now on display at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson are over 70 posters from the Lions Club’s annual International Peace Poster contest. Designed by Fort Atkinson Middle School students aged 11 to 13 years, the posters reflect the theme “A Dream of Peace.” This year, under the guidance of Fort Atkinson Middle School art teacher Cynthia Fischer and Jane Van De Hey, over 70 local students entered the contest.
40 Years Ago, 1982
The City of Lake Mills has taken its Board of Review to court to determine whether that body acted improperly this year in changing tax assessments, mostly for lakefront property. The complaint, filed Nov. 23 in Jefferson County Circuit Court, alleges that the board “failed to conduct its proceedings in accordance with procedures set forth in (state) statutes,” and that the board has “failed to accord a presumption of correctness to the opinion of the assessor of the City of Lake Mills.”
