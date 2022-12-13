Students from the Rotary-affiliated Interact clubs at Jefferson high schools joined last month to take part in an international effort to feed the hungry in Nicaragua. The event, iFeed, took place Nov. 4 in La Crosse. Representing the Jefferson Interact Club were Emily Staube, Emily Hollenberger, Brenda Sampayo, President Carly Gittrich and Vice President Ashley Welper. Representing the Fort Atkinson Interact Club were President Holland Foelker, Vice President Karly Gdaniec, Emily Ashland, Annika Carter, and Marissa Gerstner.
20 Years Ago, 2002As a longtime owner of Simonson Oil in Fort Atkinson, Gordon Simonson plowed thousands and thousands of driveways through the years. And even though he retired long ago, he apparently sill has plowing in his blood. During the first snow accumulation of the season this week, Gordon went out with the snow-blower to clear not only his own sidewalks and driveway, but those of five neighbors in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue, as well. What’s particularly amazing about that is the fact that on Nov. 12, Gordon turned 96!
40 Years Ago, 1982Two Jefferson residents were among 600 Red Cross volunteers honored recently for outstanding community service by the Greater Milwaukee Red Cross. Lynn Burow, Jefferson, is a Red Cross volunteer in the multimedia first aid. In this capacity, she has dedicated of 112 hours to teaching others how to lead healthier, safer lives. Frederick Brown, Jefferson, received a special volunteer pin for five years of service.
