5 Years Ago, 2017

Students from the Rotary-affiliated Interact clubs at Jefferson high schools joined last month to take part in an international effort to feed the hungry in Nicaragua. The event, iFeed, took place Nov. 4 in La Crosse. Representing the Jefferson Interact Club were Emily Staube, Emily Hollenberger, Brenda Sampayo, President Carly Gittrich and Vice President Ashley Welper. Representing the Fort Atkinson Interact Club were President Holland Foelker, Vice President Karly Gdaniec, Emily Ashland, Annika Carter, and Marissa Gerstner.

