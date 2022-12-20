Observing the “Hour of Code” initiative, Sullivan Elementary School fifth-graders spent an hour of class time Monday building and programming simple robots. The activity is one of many taking place across all of the Jefferson Schools, at all levels, coinciding with a national effort to promote more science, technology and math opportunities for students, especially in the area of computer coding.
20 Years Ago, 2002“Catch the Sprit of an Old-Fashioned Christmas” was the theme for the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce retailers’ Holiday Open House on Saturday. Shoppers enjoyed refreshments and strolling carolers while shopping for all their Christmas wares. The Fort Atkinson Men’s Chorus could be found caroling downtown and shoppers were able to meet Santa Claus on hayrides sponsored by Citizen’s State Bank.
40 Years Ago, 1982Two masked men who pulled off the largest cash heist in U.S. history by robbing at least $5.3 million from an armored car company left $20 million behind and may have been working an “inside job,” police say.
The heist was aided by a flat roof on the Sentry Armored Car Courier Co. that opened like a can of beans, a lone guard, dogs that didn’t bark and a security system that failed to sound the alarm, authorities said Monday.
