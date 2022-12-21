Cindy Johnson of Fort Atkinson, who told us that she was traveling through the drive-through at Beauty and the Bean about 10:30 Thursday morning, getting some coffee in between errands. The large order for the driver in the silver Chrysler van in front of her took a while, and when it was Cindy’s turn at the drive-up window, she was told that the prior customer paid for her order as an apology for making her wait. Chalk it up to another random act of kindness in Fort Atkinson!
20 Years Ago, 2002Anti-war protesters across the country—from college students and senior citizens to clergy and veterans—carried signs, sang songs and offered themselves up for arrest Tuesday to show their opposition to President Bush’s talk of war with Iraq. The rallies were held in conjunction with International Human Rights Day. The group United for Peace counted more that 120 vigils, acts of civil disobedience and marches in 37 states, including an afternoon rally at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and evening candlelight vigil in Fort Atkinson.
40 Years Ago, 1982Results of an architect’s study regarding the need for a new Jefferson Public Library will be presented when the city’s library task force meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at city hall. Construction of a new facility to replace the 61-year-old Carnegie Foundation library is one of several expansion alternatives being considered. It was reported in November that a new library, possibly on the site of the current parking lot south of city hall, would cost about $700,000.
