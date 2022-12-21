5 Years Ago, 2017

Cindy Johnson of Fort Atkinson, who told us that she was traveling through the drive-through at Beauty and the Bean about 10:30 Thursday morning, getting some coffee in between errands. The large order for the driver in the silver Chrysler van in front of her took a while, and when it was Cindy’s turn at the drive-up window, she was told that the prior customer paid for her order as an apology for making her wait. Chalk it up to another random act of kindness in Fort Atkinson!

