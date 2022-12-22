On Saturday, Dec. 16, The Friends of Rose Lake held its annual Christmas Bird Count (CBC), spotting a record 50 species and more than 6,000 birds. The Fort Atkinson count has been held annually since the early 1970s. It is the longest running wildlife census to access the health of bird populations and help guide conservation action in North America.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Steve Hovel, a science teacher and coach at Fort Atkinson High School, was recently named the WISC-TV News 3 “Top Notch Teacher Award” recipient. This award is co-sponsored by Channel 3, along with the Wisconsin Education Association and the Edward Jones Investments firm. The award honors teachers who have demonstrated excellence and dedication to the profession.
40 Years Ago, 1982
SULLIVAN – After a summer of fund-raising and organizing, the Sullivan Jaycees plan a grand opening for the village’s renovated ice rink at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 . . . the official first day of winter. The large rink, 52 by 80 feet, was built years ago but has gone unused in recent years. This year, the Jaycees have erected lights for the rink and erected a snow fence for skaters’ safety, then arranged with the village board to have it flooded. The Jaycees plan to make a yearly project for the rink, located in the center of the village net to the fire station.
