5 Years Ago, 2017

Four years ago, the community celebrated the completion of the new Jefferson Hight School greenhouse, but the education resource got off to a rocky start as the district went through three agriculture teachers in as many years. Last year, Gary Olson took over the agriculture program, and he has been working hard to revitalize the entire curriculum, culminating in the authorization of this fall of a new set of agriculture courses to be offered in the 2018-19 school year.

