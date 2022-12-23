Four years ago, the community celebrated the completion of the new Jefferson Hight School greenhouse, but the education resource got off to a rocky start as the district went through three agriculture teachers in as many years. Last year, Gary Olson took over the agriculture program, and he has been working hard to revitalize the entire curriculum, culminating in the authorization of this fall of a new set of agriculture courses to be offered in the 2018-19 school year.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Work has begun on preparing the interior of the old Puerner Block building on Racine Street for remodeling as the new Jefferson office of the Fort Community Credit Union. Planners hope to open the new Jefferson Branch office in the historic downtown Jefferson building by sometime next summer, and throughout the winter, workers will be doing demolition of a portion of the old building along with interior remodeling.
40 Years Ago, 1982
A jury trial to decide whether the Town of Farmington erred in paying legal fees to fight the expansion of a poultry farm has been scheduled for March. The trial stems form a 1980 fight to halt the expansion of Brookside Poultry Farms in the Town of Farmington. The firm has sought to begin operating a 240,000-capacity poultry farm at the site in the township.
