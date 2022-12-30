5 Years Ago, 2017

Of the many important local events that took place in 2017, three are among the standouts. On Jan 21, more that 200 Fort Atkinson-area residents gathered on the Main Street bridge to show solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington D.C. On Aug. 21, area residents were among the millions of Americans who looked to the sky in hopes of seeing the solar eclipse. Locally, 84 percent of the eclipse could have been seen … had the clouds cleared at the eclipse’s peak. On Sept. 20, the Wisconsin Supreme Court heard oral arguments in three cases at the Jefferson County Courthouse as part of its “Justice on Wheels” outreach program.

