Of the many important local events that took place in 2017, three are among the standouts. On Jan 21, more that 200 Fort Atkinson-area residents gathered on the Main Street bridge to show solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington D.C. On Aug. 21, area residents were among the millions of Americans who looked to the sky in hopes of seeing the solar eclipse. Locally, 84 percent of the eclipse could have been seen … had the clouds cleared at the eclipse’s peak. On Sept. 20, the Wisconsin Supreme Court heard oral arguments in three cases at the Jefferson County Courthouse as part of its “Justice on Wheels” outreach program.
20 Years Ago, 2002Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors, which provides holiday gifts and food for low-income families, celebrated its 50th anniversary Wednesday. Volunteers spent all of Tuesday setting up tables of new or used toys, children’s clothing, mittens, Christmas wrapping materials and non-perishable food items at the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center.
40 Years Ago, 1982Santa Clause might be coming to town, but he has also arrived in rural Jefferson If the City of Jefferson is to meet a state-ordered deadline for updating its sewage treatment plant, it will have to move quickly. The city, which was given an ultimatum by the state Department of Natural Resources to improve it sewage treatment facilities, has completed Step 1 of the three-phase program. Step 2 calls for the development of plans and specifications for the $4.7 million program.
