5 Years Ago, 2017

A gathering of about 50 people shared in the dedication of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Campus Memory Garden. Nov. 7. Located to the east of the Greenhill Center of the Arts. The garden was inspired by the unexpected death of Mary Beth Mackin, Dean of Students, on Nov. 7, 2015. Designed by McKay Nursery Company and with hardscape by R. R. Walton Company in August 2017, the Memory Garden reflects the efforts of many colleagues, friends, family members and students whose lives Mackin had touched to honor her legacy on campus.

