A gathering of about 50 people shared in the dedication of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Campus Memory Garden. Nov. 7. Located to the east of the Greenhill Center of the Arts. The garden was inspired by the unexpected death of Mary Beth Mackin, Dean of Students, on Nov. 7, 2015. Designed by McKay Nursery Company and with hardscape by R. R. Walton Company in August 2017, the Memory Garden reflects the efforts of many colleagues, friends, family members and students whose lives Mackin had touched to honor her legacy on campus.
20 Years Ago, 2002The Fort Atkinson City Council has authorized a project agreement that provides state funding for 37 percent of the cost of transforming a former railroad bed into a bicycle pedestrian trail. Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening, the council approved the project agreement with the state Department of Transportation that furnishes four-fifths of the monies for the design and construction of the southside trail.
40 Years Ago, 1982 Next month, First English Lutheran Church, Whitewater, will begin a year-long observance of its 125th anniversary, which will culminate with an open house Thursday, Dec. 8. Although a group of Norwegian Lutherans had begun meeting for worship as early as 1854, it was Dec. 8, 1858, that First English Lutheran Church was formally organized. The original church was built on Cravath street in 1868, but later the congregation purchased the former Baptist Church on Main Street in 1907.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.