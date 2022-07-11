A cross-town showdown between the top two teams in the Southeast Section, Eastern Division had all the drama on Sunday, and it was the visiting Fort Atkinson Generals that came back to beat the host Jefferson Blue Devils.
20 Years Ago, 2002
June 28 proved to be an exciting day for the Wisconsin Historical Society and an inconvenience for a local homeowner. Ancient bones found near Lake Koshkonong temporarily halted this homeowner’s plan to build a garage over what is now designated as an official burial site.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Thirty time travelers returned to the “olden days’ on Friday as they sifted through memorabilia sealed in the cornerstone of Fort Atkinson High School’s 1911 structure. Inside were class lists and faded photographs, old coins – including a 1905 nickel, papers naming the administrators, board of education members, architects and building inspector, and newspapers.
70 Year Ago, 1952
Fort Atkinson Youngsters now have a nine-hole miniature golf course where they can try their luck at pushing the little white ball into hand-made holes without hitting the hand-constructed sand trap. Al Hanke, director of the recreational program at Jones Park, finished the course last week and the youngsters have been busy all week trying to make the round in less than the par 33.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Three young men from Ft. Atkinson were arrested at Lake Ripley last Saturday night by federal officers. A quart of moonshine was taken from them. Two of the culprits are old offenders but the driver of the car was a minor. The officers confiscated the beautiful car and the fellows will be charged with a serious offense.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Owing to the extreme busy character of the season the attendance of Dairymen at Watertown on Wednesday was rather light. Several factories, however, were represented, and an excellent state of feeling prevailed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.