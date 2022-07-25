5 Years Ago, 2017

Despite a late challenge the Rome Raiders held on for a 12-7 win over the visiting Helenville Rebels, and in the process locked up first place in the Land O’Lakes Southwest Division North Group Sunday at Rome Park. Bryce Boos doubled and tripled and drove in a par of runs, Andy Brahier doubled twice and also had two ribbies, but the day belonged to Ryan Mulvey who not only went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, but also earned the pitching victory.

