Despite a late challenge the Rome Raiders held on for a 12-7 win over the visiting Helenville Rebels, and in the process locked up first place in the Land O’Lakes Southwest Division North Group Sunday at Rome Park. Bryce Boos doubled and tripled and drove in a par of runs, Andy Brahier doubled twice and also had two ribbies, but the day belonged to Ryan Mulvey who not only went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, but also earned the pitching victory.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Despite high heat and humidity, the thousands of walkers who trudged around and around the track in Fort Atkinson’s Relay for Life last weekend raised $287,000 for the American Cancer Society. The steady stream of people during the event, which ran from 4 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday, ensured that the Fort Atkinson Middle School track was never empty, even in the wee morning hours.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Jill Mulderink, Route 6, Watertown, was crowned 1982-83 Equine Ambassador at the Jefferson County Fair Saturday night. She and runner-up Sally Schaefer, Oconomowoc, will represent the Jefferson County Pony and Horse Association, an educational organization sponsoring workshops and shows countrywide.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The battle of cotton versus man-made fibers still is in the news, yet with all the synthetic’s popularity, a top flight designer reports they will never replace cottons for a cool, washable, wholly comfortable summer wardrobe. In Fort Atkinson, separates of cotton materials also have been popular this summer, with blouses and skirts, complete with cotton jackets or bare-top blouses being interchanged in numerous ways.
100 Years Ago, 1922
A new special delivery stamp is soon to be issued. The design of the new stamp is in keeping with the general progress of the times. It shows the front of a colonial residence with a motorcycle parked against the curb and a special delivery messenger delivering a letter. In addition to the words “Special Delivery” and “United States Postage” stamp, the words “At any United States Postoffice” appear on the face of the stamp. Otherwise the stamp is the same shape, size and color as the old one.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The transit of the planet Venus across the sun’s disc will occur on December 8, 1874. This phenomenon, which is expected to be of great interest not only to astronomy but to the natural and physical history of the globe, has not recurred since 1754.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.